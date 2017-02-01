New Poster For John Wick: Chapter Two!

Normally rooting for the bad guy is not the done thing, but John Wick is the coolest bad guy around and therefore when it gets to the end of the movie, it is him that you want to see walking off into the sunset. Like Clint Eastwood as the man with no name, Keanu Reeves pulls this off beautifully and you just want him to get through this next adventure in one piece.

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Written by David Allen

