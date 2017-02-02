BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN Trailer!

Welcome to hell this is Boo! A Medea Halloween the movie stars Tyler Perry, Bella Thorne, Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and Yousef Erakat, it will be ready for digital download and DVD from the 6th of this month, it is a bit late for Halloween, but if its a good laugh, zombies, ghosts and a killer virus you are looking for, then this is well worth a look! This might be a comedy, but there is still enough zombie horror in there to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In BOO! A Madea Halloween, multi-talented writer, director and star Tyler Perry returns as Madea to set the neighbourhood straight on Halloween night in this US smash-hit comedy. While trying to keep an eye on a few misbehaving teens who are planning a wild Halloween night party, she is spooked by ghosts, zombies, killers and frightening spirits. Giving them all a piece of her mind (and fists), Madea must maintain order and sanity as she spends a hilarious, haunted Halloween night fighting off goons and goblins.