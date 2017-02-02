Operation Avalanche Proves The Space Race Was A Lie!

There are many theories regarding history as we know it, could it be possible that not everything in the past is what it might seem? Well, this movie probes the space race, or to be more precise the race to the Moon. Set in 1967 it follows a CIA investigation at NASA, they are looking for Russian spies and because of their remit, the agency sends in two young agents who make out they are making a documentary. Their investigations undercover a massive conspiracy that not only threatens NASA and the Government, it could change history as we know it. Operation Avalanche is written by Matt Johnson and Josh Boles, while it stars Matt Johnson, Owen Williams and Josh Boles amongst others.

