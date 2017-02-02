The Videokid classic 80’s gaming style available now!

This is a brilliant game if you like 80’s style and let’s face it who doesn’t! Take a trip back to 8 Bit gaming forget those expensive graphics this is a game that requires a bit of skill, you are not playing for the look of it, you are playing for the highest score, remember that! For some gaming has become too arty these days, the graphics seem to be everything and that is one of the reasons why new games are so expensive and take a long time to produce if you are looking for some cool gaming fun, then give The Videokid a quick go, you will not be disappointed!

Test your skills to the max with this fun & challenging arcade style skate game set in a retro 1980s neighbourhood filled with danger…Skate, hitch and grind your way through hazardous streets; dodging 80s bikes, cars, trucks, trains & more. The Videokid is jam packed with 80s nostalgia. Relive classic moments of all your favourite movie, tv and cartoon characters and remember… the further you get the more epic the references become!

Thanks to Pixel Trip this game is real and you can grab a download from the Steam store, sure it’s not free but it is only going to cost you around £2.69 they are actually offering 10% off at the moment and that is definitely not going to break the bank, in fact, that looks like a 1980’s price tag too, makes me wonder how much games were back then. As this is coming as a download from Steam, you will know that it is a PC game, yet another step back in time for gamers, sometimes gaming on a smartphone is not always the best. With The Videokid you get great graphics and sound, this is typical classic 80’s gaming and it is waiting for you to give it go, can you handle it?