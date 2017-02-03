Your guide to apartment living in Japan!

Japan is one of those places that I have always wanted to visit but the opportunity has never come my way and so I am left with the thoughts of Lost In Translation as my guide to Japan. So when this guide to apartments in Japan video popped up well I just had to take a look, which is brilliant! Forget everything you think that you know about Japanese living because this is the real thing, small spaces and how to adapt to living like that takes some doing. This video shows that just because it is a small space, the work involved keeping nice and neat is just crucial, more in fact.