Can you handle more Ghost in the Shell?

As the release date for the Ghost in the Shell movie draws near, we are in one of those moods thinking about the movie. One the one hand there is the worry that this is just another anime adaption and we all know how most of those go! Whereas on the other hand, we know that this movie has a cool cast and director, so it should be great! Lets wait and see, the Ghost in the Shell movie will be released at the end of March and stars Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, and Michael Pitt.

