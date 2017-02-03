Negan versus Grimes as The Walking Dead returns!

It has been a while since we left The Walking Dead with Negan playing the family man and left holding the baby. Rick Grimes is on his way but does not know that Negan is waiting for him at his house with his family. You might be thinking that when season seven resumes this will be the end for one of them, but as we have seen in the past episodes Rick is tough but is he tough enough to take on Negan and defeat, we are thinking that only a team effort will take Negan and The Saviours down once and for all!