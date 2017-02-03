Negan versus Grimes as The Walking Dead returns!

Posted on by under Comics, Movies and Television

It has been a while since we left The Walking Dead with Negan playing the family man and left holding the baby. Rick Grimes is on his way but does not know that Negan is waiting for him at his house with his family. You might be thinking that when season seven resumes this will be the end for one of them, but as we have seen in the past episodes Rick is tough but is he tough enough to take on Negan and defeat, we are thinking that only a team effort will take Negan and The Saviours down once and for all!

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

