This is it! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol Two!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

Well finally, we knew that we would have to wait for the Superbowl in order to get a glimpse of the next instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the wait was worth it! Check out the trailer as we join the Guardians on their next mission, will it be a something good, something bad or a little bit of both, we are hoping on the later!

#guardiansofthegalaxy #starlord #marvel #awesonemix

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol Two stars, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol Two will be in cinemas early May, so there is not too long to go before we get to know a little more about Peter Quill background, will he find out who his real father is or will there be a bit more to this story? To keep up to date with the Guardians try the Guardians of the Galaxy page on Marvel.

Written by David Allen

