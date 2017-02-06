An evolving life form puts the ISS crew in danger in Life!

As if travelling to the international space station and then living on it for months at a time was not hard enough, imagine finding out that the same alien life form that wiped out life on Mars was on board! This is the basis of the movie Life, the scary sci-fi thriller should make people think that space travel is not all glamorous, there are real dangers out there in space.

Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

Life stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Olga Dihovichnaya, Ariyon Bakare, Hiroyuki Sanada,

and Ryan Reynolds. Life aboard the international space station is tough enough, but when you are cut off from the world and there is an alien invasion happening, where can you go? If you need more information on the movie, check out the Life web page, if you dare!