Here is Logan in the Grace trailer!

If you have missed the X-men then you will be getting ready for the release of Logan next month, this movie is promising to be a great adventure for Logan as he tries to give Wolverine rest and hide away from the world with Professor X at a secret location.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Join Wolverine, Professor X and a new younger mutant in Logan this March! The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. For more details and news head on over to the Logan page on Fox.