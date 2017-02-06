Here is Logan in the Grace trailer!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

If you have missed the X-men then you will be getting ready for the release of Logan next month, this movie is promising to be a great adventure for Logan as he tries to give Wolverine rest and hide away from the world with Professor X at a secret location.

#logan #wolverine #xmen #mutant #marvel

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

#logan #wolverine #xmen #mutant #marvel

Join Wolverine, Professor X and a new younger mutant in Logan this March! The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. For more details and news head on over to the Logan page on Fox.

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #essexspacebin #pyramid #scifi #movie #essex #spacebin

    Welcome to the Essex Spacebin the weirdest place on Earth!

    Posted on by

  • #strangerthings #netflix #hawkins #strangerthings2

    Looking for something weird this is Stranger Things 2!

    Posted on by

  • #life #lifemovie #spacestation #iss #alienlifeform

    An evolving life form puts the ISS crew in danger in Life!

    Posted on by

  • #guardiansofthegalaxy #starlord #marvel #awesonemix

    This is it! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol Two!

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *