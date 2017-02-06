Looking for something weird this is Stranger Things 2!

This is the much awaited season two of Stranger Things, it has been a year since Will returned and you might think that everything is getting back to normal, but no, it seems like there is something still out there beyond the town of Hawkins. Just when everyone thought those strange days were behind them this retro TV series digs up some more interesting stories to keep you on the edge of your seat and it comes out on Halloween too!

#strangerthings #netflix #hawkins #strangerthings2

A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.

In the first series, we had disappearances, secret bases, weird illegal experiments and supernatural forces, so we are expecting season two to be just as weird if not, even more strange and scary than the first season. To catch up with what happened or to get the new season when it is released later on in the year, check out the Stranger Things page on Netflix.

