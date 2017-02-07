The Matrix PowerWatch never needs recharging!

We all know that smartwatches are cool, trendy and come in handy too with alerts etc, but the bad news it that like our smartphones these devices require charging and that means removing it from your wrist in order to plug it into the mains power supply, which means your smartwatch just becomes another gadget sitting on the side doing nothing while it charges.

The Matrix PowerWatch is no different, from other smartwatches it has a calorie counter, measures your activity, checks your sleep patterns and so on, just connect PowerWatch to the Matrix app available free from Google Play or iTunes and you are good to go. The one big difference between other smartwatches and the Matrix PowerWatch is that it uses thermoelectric technology to charge the battery.

The MATRIX PowerWatch is the world’s first smartwatch that you never have to charge. Powered by your body heat, it measures calories burned, activity level, and sleep using our advanced thermoelectric technology. It is the only smartwatch to feature a power meter which displays how much electrical power you are generating.

Becuase the PowerWatch uses your body heat to keep the battery pack charged when you remove it from your wrist it will automatically go into sleep mode and so the battery still has enough charge to keep it running until the next time you put it on your wrist. The Matrix PowerWatch is a great smartwatch that offers the wearer that peace of mind knowing that while they are wearing it the watch will never need charging at the wrong time.

This watch is still in the development stages and it can be found raising funds on a crowdfunding site, which has proved to be a great success. They are hoping to get this watch on sale later on this year with a retail price starting at around $170, but as they are crowdfunding anyone backing the project with at least $139 will get one of the early models free! For details on the Matrix PowerWatch and how to grab a bargain head on over to the Indiegogo page now!