The Morgan EV3 Junior for young classic car fans!

What do you buy the child who has everything? Well a car of course, but not just any old car but a Morgan! This is the Morgan EV3 Junior, it has been designed and built for the younger fan of the classic car brand, it is electric powered and based on the cool three wheel Morgan EV3 car. The EV3 Junior like its big brother is handbuilt using carbon fibre for the body, wood for dash and hand stitched leather for the seating, it comes in three cool colours choices too, choose from Sport Red, Sport Green or Sport Ivory paint and for the interior, you can choose from either black or tan hide as standard, of course, for those who are a little bit fussy then for a small charge they can choose from extensive Morgan colour range.

Further personalisation is offered with fun sticker packs which can be re-applied as desired. Other features include working lights and authentic enamel badge detailing. Charging is carried out by the charger provided and takes 4 hours. An average range of 10 miles can be achieved depending on driving style. Morgan cars are known for being lightweight and small, however the EV3 Junior is smaller than most and therefore is only suitable for children over the age of 6.

When it comes to performance the Morgan is a true classic sports car, but the EV3 Junior is a little bit more refined, with a maximum top speed of around 10 mph with a top range of around ten miles, which will probably depend on how the car is being driven. Once the battery has been run done, the young Morgan driver will need to wait around four hours for it to fully charge again, plenty of time for the staff to prepare a nice picnic in the grounds of the estate. The cost of this luxury little Morgan is a shade under £8,000 with a full years warranty, so not hassle until the next birthday or Christmas.

