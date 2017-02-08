Marvel Is Getting Serious About Its Video Games

Comic book fans that have been clamoring for a decent console game featuring their favourite heroes might be finally getting their wish soon. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was given license to print money, many have been wondering why the publisher hasn’t taken its big-screen success to video games too. It seems that the company has finally realised how much potential revenue they were missing out on, because they’re returning to the world of big budget video games with a vengeance.

Marvel devotees have been waiting a long time for a new video game, and it appears that the comic book titan has finally heard their prayers. Last summer, the company delighted many of its most ardent supporters when it promised fans that it would be making “truly epic games” and now we’re starting to get a better idea of just what that will entail.

We’ve known for a while that the first big console game will be a new Spider-Man title developed by Insomniac Games (of Ratchet and Clank fame). The PS4 exclusive will feature a standalone story and a detailed, open-world New York City for players to swing through as they battle crime and save the day. There’s still much debate as to when the game is coming out, but the speculation has placed it at the end of 2017. Also, Insomniac has yet to confirm anything concrete besides it being a PS4 exclusive.

Additionally, there was the recent announcement that Marvel is teaming up with Square Enix to add even more epic games to the line-up. The iconic comic book powerhouse and legendary video game publisher will collaborate on several new games that will be developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. The two developers are best known for their work on the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchise. And if they can manage to bring that same level of quality to the Marvel games, then fans will be in for a treat. Little is known about the games right now except that one will be an Avengers title. More information is expected in 2018.

Marvel has long been pursuing tie-in video games through mobile games and casual browser titles, but it’s been a while since we’ve had a proper AAA game for consoles. The publisher has loaned out its characters to a number of casual gaming platforms detailed on the web. Heroes like Thor, the Incredible Hulk, and the rest of the Avengers find new homes on casino-style reels where they can be enjoyed by more people than just comic book fans. These games, like the free-to-play mobile titles, are fun for those looking to get a few quick plays in but fail to offer to larger experiences that can compare to what fans have come to expect from the MCU.

It’s definitely taken long enough, but we’re of the opinion that when it comes to proper comic book games, it’s better late than never. While it might still be a some time before we actually have any of the new games in our hands, the fact that we know they’re coming is a great comfort to comic book fans everywhere.