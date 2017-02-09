Distress Call! Deep Space Nine needs your help!

Whenever we speak of Star Trek it is easy to immediately think of the movies, the original series, the next generation, Voyager and Enterprise, but one of the best series in the Star Trek universe was Deep Space Nine or DS9 as it became known as. Unlike other Star Trek stories, it was different, the characters had many layers and each episode asked questions of the characters, as well as the Deep Space Nine universe.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine started in early 1993 and finished in mid 1999 with 176 episodes in seven seasons, the final episodes being brought the story to an end with many of the main characters pursuing new careers far away from the space station. You might think that is the end and it was, but there is an incoming message from the DS9 and it reads “We need your help!”.

Our documentary film, What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, will take a detailed look at this historic series and consider the reasons Deep Space Nine went from a family outcast to a Star Trek mainstay. The film will also contain a “what if” segment in which the original writers brainstorm a theoretical 8th season of the show.

Behind What We Left Behind: Star Trek Deep Space Nine Doc is Ira Steven Behr and Adam Nimoy, they have already conducted a few key interviews and need help on bringing everything together to produce a concise documentary that fills in the gaps and speculates on what would have happened if there was an 8th series made, we all have view on what should have happened in those final episodes, don’t we?

Unlike in the original TV series of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine you have a chance to get involved as they are currently crowdfunding in order to finish to project and deliver it to the fans. You do not have to be a big Hollywood player either, on Indiegogo you can get involved from just $5, but the more you back the project the better the perks and if you want to go all the way, for $3000 you can be an Associate Producer, how cool is that?