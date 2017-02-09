Nebula showing us her Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Dance Moves!

There are no rules against celebrating in this galaxy… #obviously #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/oqufVbu3Au
— GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) February 6, 2017
Thanks to the official Twitter account of the Guardians of the Galaxy for this brilliant video of Nebula showing us her dance moves, party on dude! This is how we all feel at the prospect of seeing the team back in action when the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 movie is released this May!
NEXT POST Distress Call! Deep Space Nine needs your help! →
Leave a Reply