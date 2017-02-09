Nebula showing us her Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Dance Moves!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

Thanks to the official Twitter account of the Guardians of the Galaxy for this brilliant video of Nebula showing us her dance moves, party on dude! This is how we all feel at the prospect of seeing the team back in action when the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 movie is released this May!

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

