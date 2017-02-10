Advertising and Valentines Day a match made in heaven!

If we were cynical we would probably think that Valentines Day would be nothing without advertising and we would probably be right, but there is a lot of love in there too and a lot of long lasting relationships have been built on the foundations of Valentines Day. So how do the advertisers and retailers use Valentines Day and love to attract customers and make some money out of this occasion? Luckily for us, the legwork has already been done here, thanks to Adrolls 11 Insights You’ll Love This Valentine’s Day graphic, you might be pleasantly surprised at what they have found out.