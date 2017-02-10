Arnold Schwarzenegger in Aftermath!

Arnie is back and we know that is going to mean trouble for someone! In this case, his wife and daughter are killed in a plane crash, was it an accident or negligence? Either way, Arnie has nothing to lose and despite the cover-ups and protections put in place he will hunt down those responsible in order to make them pay for what they have done!

Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, AFTERMATH tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller’s (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.

Despite this being an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, it is actually based on real events and as usual, Arnie does a fine job here. The movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace and Martin Donovan, you can catch up with it in April, this is definitely one to watch.