Arnold Schwarzenegger in Aftermath!

Arnie is back and we know that is going to mean trouble for someone! In this case, his wife and daughter are killed in a plane crash, was it an accident or negligence? Either way, Arnie has nothing to lose and despite the cover-ups and protections put in place he will hunt down those responsible in order to make them pay for what they have done!

#ArnoldSchwarzenegger #Aftermath #PlaneCrash #Accident

Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, AFTERMATH tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller’s (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.

Despite this being an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, it is actually based on real events and as usual, Arnie does a fine job here. The movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace and Martin Donovan, you can catch up with it in April, this is definitely one to watch.

