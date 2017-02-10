Could there be robot love in the air?

We hear that one day there will be the rise of the machines, this is when robots become aware and through the internet and wireless connections the machines are able to coordinate the uprising and overthrow the human race. But what if this never happens and somehow there is a sort of love that grows between humans and robots, how would this work out? Well, maybe only time will tell, but there has been a lot of research into this subject and some of these findings have been put into a graphic by Emerald.

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

