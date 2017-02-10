Tips on improving academic writings skills

Want to be a better writer and create worthy academic papers to impress professors, earn great results and create solid reputation? We will help you by providing tips to improve your writing for good.

Specifics of academic papers

Writing assignments some students consider to be boring and time-consuming and rather would engage themselves in other activities. Professors may have various requirements but

as we all know essay has a certain structure that is composed from:

Introduction part that has thesis statement and also a “hook” – something intriguing that makes readers curious.

Body part includes information regarding topic with some quotes, interesting facts, supporting evidences. This essay part can include up to 3 paragraphs.

Conclusion as a rule reinstates your thesis, summarizes all mentioned points.

If you ever have written an essay you must know that this is a true art. Creating a high-quality essay involves a lot of scrupulous thinking and working hard. One must be attentive to details, accurate, patient and creative if wants to succeed in writing papers and earning great results.

In this article we will provide you with essential tips to improve your writing and achieve access in your academic paper and here are basic recommendations on how to start your essay.

Tips on creating a high-quality essay

Want to become a better writer and looking for a way to start? Here are recommendations to follow if you want to deliver outstanding results:

It is important avoiding bald statements which are hard to prove later in the work. Be brief, your sentences must be clear and contain some actual data;

All described questions must be related to the subject of your paper assignment and later on don’t forget to give comprehensive answers. It is expected to have them unexplained or else the information might be confusing for the reader and his attention will be diverted;

Probably, the best way to engage someone in dialog and participation is making an interesting observation or provide shocking point of view at the introduction part. If the reader curious enough he will continue studying your essay. Try to intrigue the audience;

Try using appropriate jokes in opening part or use some quotation which will lead to further explanation of your point. Also with the help of imaginary facts you can create a comparison to the field of your essay. It will draw attention to your work;

Think of your audience, and try to understand how to make them interested. What kind of vocabulary you should use: colloquial or professional?

Still, in the whole process of writing an essay it is the most important to clearly understand your subject and to be able to explain every thought and statement you made in your academic paper to the audience.

Sometimes, it is easier to start with a brief summary of the essay, writing down your thoughts, try answering main questions, creating basis for your future essay. While doing so don’t lose the main idea as it is so easy to get lost in your own thoughts, notes and plans.