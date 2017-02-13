More of the future in Ghost in the Shell!

It won’t be long before we get to see Scarlett Johansson as the Major the hybrid human cyborg head of Section 9 go into action against the world’s cyber terrorists in the movie Ghost in the Shell! In this trailer, there is more to see and as ever the more we get to see the more we want to see the movie when it launches later on in the year.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

