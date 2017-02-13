Stay Connected with SpotCam monitor camera!

We hear so much about the smart home these days that it seems only natural that we should take this connectivity even further to monitor our homes or businesses no matter where we are. You might be thinking that this kind of technology is only available to the wealthy, but that is not necessarily so with new ideas like the SpotCam! This device looks like an expensive piece of kit but it may not be as costly as you think and with the apps available, you will be able to monitor your home or business from your smartphone, how cool is that?

Stay connected anytime on any devices. Smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC. Receive alerts by email or mobile APP and watch real-time video whenever you are connected to the internet. Setup SpotCam is as easy as setup your mobile phone, yes, there is no setup. Connect your SpotCam to WiFi and apply an account on MySpotCam.com, then you are ready to go! Setup can be done easily with PC/Laptop/Mobile/Tablet

There are two devices to choose from, the remotely controlled pan and tilt SpotCam EVA with secure cloud storage priced at £159 and the SpotCam HD camera that offers the user instant access through a wireless connection allowing the users to monitor the area whenever they want to, which is priced at £129. So you can see that this kind of peace of mind technology is not going to break the bank and being able to keep an eye on things when you are not at home this means that should anything happen, you could be on hand to reach out for help before it’s too late.

This is essential gear for the home and business, imagine being able to prevent a disaster from getting worse or in the case of a break-in being able to record the incident and alert the police while it is taking place. For more details and how you can secure your home or business premises go to the SpotCam UK website.