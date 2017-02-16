Anglia Ruskin offers a Science Fiction and Fantasy MA

Well for me this is ideal if only it was offered a few years ago! From next year you can take an MA in Science Fiction and Fantasy at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge. This course is new and offers the chance to study the theories behind science fiction and fantasy. The course is one-year full-time or two years part-time, but more than that it offers the chance to study film, TV and literature from a genre that has been around for a long time. So are you up for it?

Combine the literary theory of science fiction and fantasy with the study of their language and rhetoric, their various forms and subgenres and their place in the publishing industry on the first interdisciplinary Masters course of its kind in the UK.

There are few options available to the student, but this is a chance to study for a Science Fiction and Fantasy MA, which is like a chance in a lifetime for some people. Others might think its a waste a time, but that means more chance of you getting accepted onto the course. For details of the course go to the Anglia Ruskin University website, the course starts in May and runs right through to the following May.