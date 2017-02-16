Smartflower the only solar system you will need!

When it comes to green technology for the home it normally comes down to a choice between solar or wind power, both systems have good and bad points, but it would seem that solar power is edging it purely down to the cost and availability. The trouble with solar energy is the sun and where to place the panels in order to maximise the amount of sunlight that reaches the surface of the panel in order to produce energy.

The good news is that this sector of the power industry is full of innovations and the Smartflower is a new idea to capture solar energy for the home or small business. It is easy to see why it is called a flower due to the design, but it is the smart feature that really does make this idea stand out from the rest. It starts off neatly folded away when not in use, but as the sun rises like a flower the Smartflower springs to life opening up and following the sun all day long until the sun goes down when the flower folds away for the night.

smartflower POP is delivered as an all-in-one complete system and is operational within an hour. No complex assembly is required: the system is firmly bolted to the ground (or concrete foundation) at the location of your choice. It is designed for maximum performance (see also smart tracking, smart cleaning and smart cooling), and it is easy to use and maintain. It reliably provides electricity throughout the day.

When they say smart they really do mean it with this device, once you have installed it and set it up, you can forget about it. All the while it will be producing energy, obviously depending on the region of the world and how many hours of sunshine are available to you. Yet this is not a complicated thing, basically, it is as easy as plug in and play. The Smartflower POP version of this brilliant solar power station is around £13,000, which is considerably cheaper than some other green technologies and without all of the hassle of building work etc. Check out the Smartflower website for more details and to find out where you could get the Smartflower from.