EasilyDo Mail app available for Android now!

If you are tired of using the default email app on your Android device then you are in luck because EasilyDo Mail can be downloaded from Google Play right now, it has already been on iTunes for a while and many owners of iOS powered devices have been impressed with it. The great thing about this app is that you are able to manage all of your mail in one place, it works with Gmail, Hotmail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, Office/Outlook 365, AOL, and your IMAP email too.

Another cool feature is speed, this app is fast, in fact, it is probably quicker than the default apps for the main email providers and that means you can get things done faster, so it is especially great for work, imagine the time that you save! You get search too with a system that has been created with email in mind, so you can search by contact, subject or a keyword.

Email is the most used app on any phone today. It’s simply how we communicate; every one of us. Email by EasilyDo is built from the ground up to deliver unparalleled speed, no more tapping in your inbox and waiting for a new message to load! Up-to-the-moment emails pop up lightning fast! No need to relearn a new design, Email delivers an intuitive interface to keep things simple and manage all of your accounts in one place

Finally, there is the price and that is cool too because it’s free and that means that you are able to try it out to see exactly how it works for you, everyone likes a free app. You can find it on iTunes for iOS powered devices and now on Google Play for Android powered devices. If you would like more details on the EasilyDo Mail app head on over to the website now.

#easilydo #easilydomail #email #app #messages