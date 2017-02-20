Mass Effect Andromeda Gameplay Is Awesome!

The arrival of Mass Effect: Andromeda is about a month away and there are a lot of excited gamers who are waiting to get their hands on it. But before that can happen we have this gameplay trailer to look at and it is everything that we expect it to be. The Andromeda galaxy is huge and naturally, there are more than a fair share of alien race to befriend, fight and avoid, in order to build a civilisation there a lot of work needs to be done, who says that is going to be easy if it was every alien race in the universe would be heading there, but they are not and that should serve as an important warning.

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players far beyond the boundaries of the Milky Way into the depths of the Andromeda galaxy. Become the Pathfinder and lead humanity’s search for a new home in this uncharted and unforgiving region of space. Discover the secrets of a vast galaxy, battle hostile alien threats, build your crew and tap into deep progression and customization systems to make them your own. This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival and place in the Andromeda Galaxy.

The arrival of this game has been long awaited and that presents the developers with a problem, can the game please the expectations of the gamers, well time will tell and we are thinking yes it can! Mass Effect: Andromeda is an action shooter game available for PC, PS4 and the Xbox One, it will be launching on the 21st of March. For more news and information on how you can pre-order a copy go to the official Mass Effect: Andromeda pages on the EA games website. The cost of pre-ordering the game is going to be around £55, it is not cheap and yet many gamers will think that it is worth every penny!

