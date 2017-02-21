Playing Doom In A Modded Porsche 911!

There are plenty of things that you should not be doing while driving, some are against the law and there are some that are just too dangerous to even think about. However, when it comes to actually modding a car in order to play a game such as Doom, well we just had to take a look just to see what all the fuss is about and believe us, there is something seriously exciting about this.

This is from the Vexal YouTube channel they have taken a new Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet and with a few modifications have installed the classic game Doom into the media system, the cool bit is that in order to play the game the direction is made the steering wheel, the gear selector swaps weapons, the horn fires the weapons and to move forward, yes you have guessed it, simply hit the accelerator, well what else did you expect?

This video tutorial will explain how to mod your Porsche 911 or other car to run Doom in just three easy steps. No engineering experience is required, it only takes a couple minutes, and this works for many different cars built in the last couple years. Demoed with Doom and Doom 2 with a 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. NOTE: This mod was tested and filmed entirely on privately-owned areas. Never attempt to run Doom on your Porsche 911 or other car on public roads.

Vexal is keen to tell us that this demo has been made on private property, which is a good idea and that you should never mod your Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet with Doom and play the game while actually driving on real roads, naturally nobody is going to do that are they, because not everyone has a Porsche! The good news is, that this mod can be used on different makes and models of car, now that is interesting. So next time you some crazy driver on the road you have to ask, drink, drugs or Doom!

