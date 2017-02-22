Filming Starts On The Han Solo Star Wars Story!

Filming for the much awaited Han Solo Star Wars Story movie is starting right now, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the movie, while there is a cast that is out of this world including Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous, we can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.

The filming of the Han Solo Star Wars Story has already begun at the famous Pinewood Studios near London, this is happening and it will not be long before get to see more images, behind the scenes video and of course, those little teaser trailers leading up to the first full length trailer, who cannot wait for all of that to happen?

