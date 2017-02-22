What Happens At A Job Assessment Centre?

Most of us know that getting a new job is not easy and every time we apply for a new position it seems to be harder, so what can we expect in the future? It seems that if we choose to apply for a position with a large workforce we can expect to find that things are going to be slightly different as the job assessment centre is becoming the way forward, but what are they and what can we expect from it? Naturally, all companies are different and will approach this from different angles according to their needs etc, but basically, you can expect to be watched, tested, assessed and then finally interviewed, not necessarily in that order either. Get through this successfully and you could be on your way to a new career!

