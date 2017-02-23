Alien: Covenant! The Last Supper Before Cryosleep!

This year sees the return of the Alien movie franchise, it has been too long and Alien: Covenant is aboard the Covenant a ship travelling across the galaxy to a remote planet where they will begin the colonisation process. Once again there is an android on board, Walter his job is to ensure that the crew make it to their destination in one piece.

We all know that the Covenant will not make it to its final destination with a full crew, but who survives at the moment is anyone’s guess. The movie will be starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

The official prologue to Alien: Covenant introduces the crew of the mission as they gather for a final meal before entering cryosleep. Set aboard the Covenant, a colonization ship on its way to a remote planet to form a new human settlement, the main crew (all couples) and their android, Walter, enjoy their final meal together before cryosleep.

In this clip we see the crew of the Covenant getting ready to go into cryosleep, when they awake they will be on the other side of the galaxy where they will begin a new life on a new planet. Before they go to sleep it is time for a few drinks and a final meal together, after all, they do not want to awake from their sleep hungry, do they?

This is the next instalment of the Alien movie series and maybe this could be one of the best, we only have to wait until May this year for the release of Alien: Covenant. If you want to keep up with the news, videos and images for the movie go to the Alien website there is a lot of cool stuff there just waiting to be found.

