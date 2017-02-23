Battle Princess Madelyn Retro Game Trailer!

I don’t know about you but sometimes I long for a retro game such as the original Game Theft Auto the one set in London during the sixties and other games too, but not only are games in this style made the equipment needed to play these games are now rare and often found gamers collections. Yet it seems like I am not the only one who loves retro gaming and this trailer for the latest Battle Princess Madelyn game proves that retro looking games are still out there.

So what is Battle Princess Madelyn all about? It is a classic game offer retro arcade game look and feel, you play the part of a knight in training and with your dog as company you must travel across the kingdom in order to save it from the clutches of an evil wizard, sounds familiar and it is a classic game format that has stood the test of time and will soon be available to gamers who have been waiting for something like to come along.

Battle Princess Madelyn is a game that follows the journey of a young knight in training, Madelyn, and her ghostly pet dog, Fritzy. They set out on a journey to save her kingdom and her family from the clutches of an evil wizard. Set in the vein of classic Ghouls N’ Ghosts and Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon’s Trap, the instantly classic and familiar gameplay will transport old-school gamers back to their heyday, and the self-adjusting difficulty will allow for even the most novice of gamer to pick up and play!

This is classed as action, adventure, and arcade platform game, but we just class it as cool from what we have seen so far and cannot wait to see more in the future before it is released later on in the year. If you are a fan a single player PC games and want to find out more check out the Battle Princess Madelyn page on Steam Greenlight, you know you want to!

#BattlePrincessMadelyn #SteamGreenlight #CasualBitGames #ArcadeGames