Drone Versus Siberian Tigers!

There are many uses for drones, but mainly they are brilliant for making great videos as they are able to offer a completely different view of whatever subject you are filming. This is particularly true when it comes to wildlife as the drone is able to get closer to the subject than you could with a standard video camera.

This is definitely true when it comes to making a video with the stars being a group of Siberian Tigers that live in a special habitat located in China’s Heilongjiang Province. Clearly, nobody is going to get up close and personal with these big cats, but a drone could. It is a shame that nobody told the tigers that, being a big cat they are just going to go after anything that peaks their interest!

What happens when you combine ferocious Siberian tigers with modern technology? Bouncing, pouncing, and even a bit of trouncing. Video footage of a habitat for these rare felines in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province shows them meandering about until they catch sight of a drone with a camera buzzing around. The rather chubby tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a 2 or 3-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal.

While the drone was able to get some great close up images of the tigers, it also attracted their attention and so they began to check it out, which was fine for a while and then eventually the inevitable happened, a young tiger decided that enough was enough and with a single swipe the drone had been taken down. From this point, the drone lost signal and the tigers taught it a serious lesson in privacy. There are some great shots of the tigers stalking the drone and then finally as it is grabbed they play with it for a while just like any other cat would.

