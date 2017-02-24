You have to be a good shot to turn the alarm off!

Posted on by under Clocks, Design

I don’t know about you but I do not have any trouble waking up and getting out of bed in the morning, but obviously there are those who find this to be a daily struggle and for those poor people who are always getting into trouble at work for turning up late they need a bit of help. We are not talking about expensive clocks, apps for smartphones or anything else like that, we are talking about an alarm that once it starts it will not switch off until you have hit the target with a Nerf!

#nerf #alarm #piezocrystal #nerfalarm #targetalarm #arduino

Thanks to the Normal Universe on YouTube we have found this video that at first shows you the alarm and how to switch it off, if is followed by instructions that show you how to build one of these cool alarms for yourself, how cool would that be? Before you switch off and move onto the next post, this alarm is not that complicated, sure you are going to need some tools and equipment, but if you are handy you could easily make this alarm and install it into your home.

#nerf #alarm #piezocrystal #nerfalarm #targetalarm #arduino

#nerf #alarm #piezocrystal #nerfalarm #targetalarm #arduino

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #lights #qube #qubesmarthome #qubesmartlighting

    Create an atmosphere with Qube Smart Lighting!

    Posted on by

  • #kitchen #food #kebab #kitchentools

    Four great and cool gadgets for your kitchen!

    Posted on by

  • #kaelo #kaelowinechiller #wine #winecooler

    Check out the future of wine chillers!

    Posted on by

  • #futuretech #hometech #smarthome #connectedhome #interactivegraphic

    Could this be the future tech in your home?

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

android app apple apps audio battery bluetooth camera case colours design facebook food game gamers games gaming google images internet ios ipad iphone itunes led microsoft movie music online people power sci fi search smartphone smartphones social social media star wars tablet trailer travel twitter usb video wireless
-->