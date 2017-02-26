It is cool to be retro the Nokia 3310 is back!

There was a time when Nokia ruled the mobile phone world, but in the smartphone world, they struggled and then finally gave up. But they did not give in, they regrouped and refocussed, which is what all winning teams do. So, Nokia is back and they are bringing an old friend in the 3310. This has the classic styling from the mobile phone past, but it also comes with the latest technology available so you are getting the best of both worlds here with the all new Nokia 3310 smartphone. The Nokia 3310 comes in red, yellow, black or grey, it will be running on the Nokia Series 30+ operating system, comes with an internal memory of 16 MB and a MicroSD card slot that will support your own up to 32 GB card. It has a neat and small 2.4 inch QVGA screen, a 2.0 MP camera with flash and a removable 1200 mAh battery pack, yes they are making a comeback!

Beautiful push buttons and iconic, shaped design

2 MP camera with LED flash for simple snaps

Headphone jack for your tunes

2.4” curved window with polarized layer for better readability in sunlight

Available as both single SIM and dual SIM variants

2G connectivity for calling and texting

All-new UI with nods to the original

Awesome battery life, with up to 22 hours talk time

FM radio and MP3 player for music

16 MB storage3 plus a MicroSD card slot with support up to 32 GB

For anyone who is asking, yes this phone does come with Snake installed, Nokia really have been listening to what people want and so now it is just a matter of time before we get to see this retro looking smartphone going on sale and so that leads us to the final question, how much is this phone going to cost? Well according to the rumours the Nokia 3310 smartphone will retail at just over £40, now that has to be a bargain if that is right. To stay in touch with the news and developments of the Nokia 3310 go to the mobile phone page on the Nokia website, the phone should be available around May time, just in time for the summer!

#nokia #3310 #nokia3310 #retrophone #nokiaretrophone #mobilephone