The future is Bright where fantasy becomes a reality!

When it comes to science fiction we would normally think of aliens, they could be friendly aliens or they might be an invading alien army. We are also familiar with Will Smith being in the middle of these alien encounters. So, when Netflix decide to make a science fiction movie called Bright starring Will Smith, we say bring on the aliens and of course, in this case, that is just not going to happen. Bright is something a bit different, although it is futuristic and strange Bright offers fan something to think about and that has to be a good thing, doesn’t it?

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Stars Will Smith.

Bright is set in an alternative version of our world where we humans share the land with mystical creatures, Will Smith plays a cop and Joel Edgerton is his partner who just happens to be an Orc, now you are getting the picture, although there is not much information around on this movie at the moment. What we do have is this teaser trailer found on the Bright Twitter page, it shows just enough to gain our interest and nothing much more! We need much more Bright in order to get into this movie, there are good and bad science fiction movies, where will Bright fit in!

According to the Bright movie page on Netflix we can expect to see this movie this year and we have no reason to doubt that, all we really need is some more details, images and trailers, only then will we be able to see if this is worth spending a couple of hours on or not! So over to you Netflix, give us a clue as to what we can expect from the Bright movie.

