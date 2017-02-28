Handle from Boston Dynamics the Revolution begins!

In science fiction stories, we often wonder why things are allowed to go so far in order to become a threat to life as we know it. We would think that surely no government would sanction the development of weapons capable of wiping us out, viruses that could turn us into zombies and robots that could be our overlords. Yet here we are looking at the latest machine from Boston Dynamics the company that is at the moment part of Google and is listed within the X brand of Alphabet.

So, this is the all new Handle robot, you might think that is a strange name for a robot and you could be right, but then again they are not going to call it a Terminator or any like that are they? This unlike those robots that Boston Dynamics have created in the past with legs that made them appear to be a little bit unstable and slow. Handle, is different, it has two wheels making it stable, manoeuvrable and fast, which is everything that the fans of science fiction do not want to see.

Handle is a research robot that stands 6.5 ft tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4 ?feet vertically. ?It uses electric power to operate both electric and hydraulic actuators, with a range of about 15 miles on one battery charge. ???Handle uses many of the same dynamics, balance and mobile manipulation principles? found in the quadruped and biped robots we build, but with only about 10 actuated joints, it is significantly less complex. Wheels are efficient on flat surfaces while legs can go almost anywhere: by combining wheels and legs Handle can have the best of both worlds.

Handle, comes with two arms as well, so it would be able to pick something up and take it somewhere else. In the video is clear that this robot is different from the others made by Boston Dynamics, it shows that they are learning and that the robots are evolving into different machines from those first designed by this company, we can only imagine what is in store for the future and before you get excited about Google involvement in this business, there are rumours that Google might be interested in selling off this division in order to concentrate on other projects, any buyers out there? For more details on the work that Boston Dynamics are currently involved in, check out the company website.

