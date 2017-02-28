This is Kong: Skull Island it’s the Rise of the King!

We have seen several version of the mighty Kong over the years from the early black and white movies to the most recent telling of this incredible story that is quite simply Kong: Skull Island Rise of the King! At first is only normal to be afraid of Kong and yet deep down you get the feeling that he is just misunderstood. This story is probably the ultimate telling of the tale it has the basics such as the island that has remained secret from the modern world, there are businessmen, a tribe of natives, monsters, Kong and there are those who just want to learn about this strange place.

Within the movie, there are stories, subplots and hidden agendas and yet there is the massive Kong the king of the island, but he is no match for the technology and greed of today. Kong is about to meet his toughest task so far, who will be left standing at the end of this movie? We know that in the past movies he dies, but could this version be different? Will Kong survive this ordeal and return to the place that he knows, all we know is we cannot wait to see Kong: Skull Island Rise of the King!

From the producers of Godzilla transport audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in KONG: SKULL ISLAND, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man, a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

The movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly, it will be available from the 10th March in a cinema near you!

