Prepare for battle it’s the Middle-earth: Shadow of War game

When it comes to new games there are none and then there are a lot, but it seems like Warner Bro are going to be different with a middle of the year launch for the much awaited Middle-earth: Shadow of War game. This is the trailer for the game and it appears to have everything in it battles, mystic creatures, good and evil, it is a place where survival is a daily routine and no matter how big or well protected your castle is, there is always something capable of knocking it down just around the corner.

We already know that Middle Earth is a very dangerous place and so you must forge alliances and avoid the forces of the Dark Lord. Around every corner could be a trap or lead you to a useful friendship, the trouble is you will not until it is too late. The only that you can win the war is to face the enemy head on and you just know that is not going to be easy, but who said that fighting evil was going to be an easy task?

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten.

There is still some time before you are able to slip Middle-earth: Shadow of War into your console, it will not be available until the 22nd August, but you can pre-order your copy now from most games stores such as Amazon where the standard edition will cost £54.99, while the Mithril Edition that is exclusive to Amazon will set you back a massive £199.99. To keep up with the news and events for this game go to the Shadow of War website, but only if you are brave to face the enemy.

