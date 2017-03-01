Welcome to Paradise with Alien: Covenant!

Imagine being on board the ship that is travelling through space to a new world, you are part of the crew sent there to colonise the planet and from the surveys, it seems like this could be the new Garden of Eden and just like that story, there is a hidden menace. The crew of the Covenant are travelling across the galaxy into uncharted space with everything they need to set up home on a distant planet.

Everything goes fine, they arrive in orbit and land on the planet in a shuttle. Naturally, the crew want to explore their new home, which seems fine at first but things take a turn for the worse when an abandoned spacecraft is discovered and inside there are some strange looking eggs, from this point, we know the story, the eggs are the young Xenomorphs the endoparasitoid extraterrestrial species.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The movie stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby. It will be scaring cinema goers around the world from the 19th May, this movie will show audiences just scary this movie franchise was back in the day. For more details, news, images and video transport yourself to the new Alien: Covenant website, they used to say that in space no one can hear you scream, in this case, in space it would seem is the only way of escaping the planet of the Xenomorph.

