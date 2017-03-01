Welcome to Paradise with Alien: Covenant!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

Imagine being on board the ship that is travelling through space to a new world, you are part of the crew sent there to colonise the planet and from the surveys, it seems like this could be the new Garden of Eden and just like that story, there is a hidden menace. The crew of the Covenant are travelling across the galaxy into uncharted space with everything they need to set up home on a distant planet.

#Xenomorph #Alien #Covenant #AlienCovenant #Colony #Crew #Planet

Everything goes fine, they arrive in orbit and land on the planet in a shuttle. Naturally, the crew want to explore their new home, which seems fine at first but things take a turn for the worse when an abandoned spacecraft is discovered and inside there are some strange looking eggs, from this point, we know the story, the eggs are the young Xenomorphs the endoparasitoid extraterrestrial species.

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

#Xenomorph #Alien #Covenant #AlienCovenant #Colony #Crew #Planet

The movie stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby. It will be scaring cinema goers around the world from the 19th May, this movie will show audiences just scary this movie franchise was back in the day. For more details, news, images and video transport yourself to the new Alien: Covenant website, they used to say that in space no one can hear you scream, in this case, in space it would seem is the only way of escaping the planet of the Xenomorph.

#Xenomorph #Alien #Covenant #AlienCovenant #Colony #Crew #Planet

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 #Guardians #Galaxy #Vol2 #Marvel #Savethegalaxy

    Family Ties in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2!

    Posted on by

  • #GotGVol2 #JamesGunn #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 #AwesomeMix #Marvel

    New poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2!

    Posted on by

  • #KongSkullIsland #Kong #SkullIsland #RiseOfTheKing #KingKong #Island

    This is Kong: Skull Island it’s the Rise of the King!

    Posted on by

  • #ironfist #marvel #marvelironfist #dannyrand #superhero #powers

    Danny Rand is Marvels Iron Fist!

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *