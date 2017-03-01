In the future science and technology will produce Okja!

This is Okja a new movie from director Bong Joon-ho and Netflix, it is a classic monster movie brought up to date! The story follows scientist Nancy Mirando and a young girl Mija, science has created a new huge animal called the Okja, but the girl has an attachment to this animal and so the lines are drawn. This has all of the makings of a great monster movie, with the backing of Netflix it seems like there will be a lot of movies made that a lot of people will not actually get to see unless they take out a subscription with Netflix!

From visionary Director Bong Joon Ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.

#okja #netflix #monster #science #newanimal #creature

The Okja will be available from the 28th June, so you have plenty of time to decide when your Netflix membership should start! The movie stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano, it has a great pedigree and should be a great movie to watch this summer!

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

