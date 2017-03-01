Family Ties in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2!

This is it, we finally get to see who Peter Quills father is and maybe we will find out if what Yondu said about him is true. The movie starts up a couple of months on from the end of the first story, so there is a lot to catch up on. But once again there is the Galaxy to save, not many people get to do that twice! The team are back, even Groot is back although he is a little bit younger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been written and directed by James Gunn and it stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. We simply cannot wait to see this movie when it is released at the beginning of May, can the Galaxy wait that long?

Nebula is back too, despite her escape from the planet Xandar during the battle with Ronan the Accuser, there are some new characters such as Mantis the newest member of the Guardians and Ayesha who is the golden High Priestess and the leader of the Sovereign people who are in need of help from the Guardians of the Galaxy, bring it on!

