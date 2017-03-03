The Living Urn! The people and pets planting system!

Most of us do not speak about death, especially when it comes to our own demise, yet this is probably one thing that we all should speak about as it would make the lives of those left behind easier knowing what you would have wanted when the time comes. Initially, it would seem that there are only a couple of choices available to us, but there are more choices available to us these days and this is just one more reason as to why we should make out wishes clear before it is too late.

This is the Living Urn and it comes as a kit that allows the family to remember their loved one in a special way. Obviously, there will need to be a cremation service, but once that has been done the Living Urn can take over allowing them to be remembered through a plant, tree or flowers. This is something that a lot of people would be interested in, but currently, it is only available in the USA.

With The Living Urn®, Life Continues… The patent pending Living Urn® is America’s first and leading Bio Urn & Planting System designed to grow a beautiful, enduring memory tree, plant, or flowers with cremated remains! Honor a loved one when they pass on and celebrate and commemorate all they’ve given us – the joy, the companionship, the love – and keep their memory present in our lives! Give back and grow a living memory with The Living Urn®…

This is not the usual way to remember loved ones and yet it seems a perfectly natural way of remembering a loved one. The Living Urn provides everything needed to grow a tree, plants or flowers. Funerals and death is not something that we often like to talk about, but here is something that makes all of that easier in particularly difficult times. Prices of the Living Urn for people start from around $119, while the Living Urn for pets start from $109. For more details go to the Living Urn website.

