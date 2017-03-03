Teaser for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!

Once again Captain Jack Sparrow takes to the seas and once again he is being chased by Captain Armando Salazar and his crew who have somehow managed to escape from the Devils Triangle. Their mission is simple, seek out and kill every pirate at large on the high seas! In order to save himself Captain Jack sets out on his own mission to find the Trident of Poseidon an artefact that gives whoever possess it the power over the seas, could this finally be an end of the infamous Captain Armando Salazar allowing Jack to roam the seas free?

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, and Geoffrey Rush, it is directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, the movie will be sailing onto a big screen near you at the end of May. To keep up with the news, videos and images from the movie check out the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales page on Facebook, this movie has been a long time in the making as pre-production started way back in 2011, so this should be good as they have had plenty of time to work it all out!

