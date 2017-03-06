In case you missed it this is the Deadpool 2 teaser!

When Wade Wilson became Deadpool I began to see Marvel Movies differently, and now after all of the rumours, it looks like we are going to get Deadpool 2 thanks to a teaser video released by Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube channel and it is really cool! Deadpool is of course, his normal self a man on a mission, which involves saving people and making the criminals pay for their bad choice of career.

But there is more to this teaser than first meets the eye, there is Logan showing at the cinema, Stan Lee makes an appearance and there is a piece of grafitti on the wall in the alley where a murder is committed that states “Oggy Was Here!” surely a reference to another Marvel character and friend of the mighty Thor, Oggmunder Dragglevadd Vinnsuvius XVII from Jotunheim who is also known as Oggy!

