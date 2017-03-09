#BecomingBond casting a #JamesBond

Posted on by under Jobs & Work, Movies and Television

The stranger-than-fiction true story of George Lazenby, a poor Australian car mechanic who, through an unbelievable set of circumstances, landed the role of James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), despite having never acted a day in his life. Then after being offered the next seven Bond films and a $1 million signing bonus, he turned it all down…

#becomingbond #jamesbond #georgelazenby #onhermajestyssecretservice #ohmss

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #Book #Movie #BookWorm #MovieFans #Anger #MovieStudios #FavouriteBooks

    The problem with turning #Books into #Movies

    Posted on by

  • #TechScreen #Recruiters #Candidates #Interviews #Applicants #Tools

    #TechScreen gets you the right people in no time!

    Posted on by

  • #TheHandmaidsTale #InternationalWomensDay #MargaretAtwood #Dystopia #Gilead #TotalitarianSociety

    #TheHandmaidsTale teaser for #InternationalWomensDay

    Posted on by

  • #Geostorm #NaturalDisaster #Climate #Satelite #ClimateControl #Earth

    #Geostorm its the end of the world!

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *