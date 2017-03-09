#ChooseFairtrade @FairtradeUK

Cheap food on the high street often means someone else is paying the price. Low incomes in developing countries keeps farmers in poverty. This leads to poor healthcare, dangerous working conditions and having to send their young children to work. Would people still love a bargain if we brought these problems closer to home?

#ChooseFairtrade @FairtradeUK #fairtrade #farmers #cheapfood #shopping

