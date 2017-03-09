Flippy the burger cooking robot!

There was a time when as a student you could always rely on getting a job at the local burger place, it’s not that they just take on anyone, it is the fact that they have a lot of hours to cover and require a lot of staff to make things work out nice and smoothly. However, it looks like things are about to change with the introduction of the Flippy burger flipping robot from Miso Robotics, you cannot even rely on a job flipping burgers anymore, the robot revolution starts here by making us unemployed.

Develop technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford.

