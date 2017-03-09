#LondonLeopard roaming the streets for #BigCatWeek

Nat Geo WILD today unveiled the first ever hyper-realistic animatronic leopard, which has been created to raise awareness around serious threats to the species, as the channel launches its seventh annual Big Cat Week, in association with charity the Big Cats Initiative. The lone leopard, created by leading animatronics designers John Nolan Studio, has been seen roaming urban landscapes, rummaging through bins and gnawing on carcasses at night, giving Londoners the shock of their lives in locations including Brick Lane, Chinatown and Mudchute Farm.

#LondonLeopard #BigCatWeek #London #Leopard #NatGeoUK #LeopardLooseInLondon

