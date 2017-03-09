#TechScreen gets you the right people in no time!

Companies burn $160B a year in lost productivity due to unfilled seats. TechScreen can help companies lower their time to fill because we let recruiters conduct, score and document detailed technical interviews of candidates without knowing how to code. They can present more qualified candidates in less time than relying on screening tools that teach them nothing and cut them from the process.

David Allen

