Winter is Coming with this Game of Thrones poster!

It seems like we have been hanging around for ages just for the next look into the world that is Game of Thrones! That time is nearly upon us with season seven of the series coming out soon, we hope. Just to make the wait even worse HBO has not even released any trailers for series yet, instead, all we get is this chilling poster, well played HBO!

#winteriscoming #gameofthrones #GoT #GoTS7 #TheIronThrone

